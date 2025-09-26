The controversy over Sitapur Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Akhilesh Pratap Singh reached Lucknow after he was suspended for allegedly pressuring school principal Brijendra Kumar Verma to mark teacher Avantika Gupta present, even when she was absent. An audio tape revealed Singh repeatedly instructing Verma to overlook Gupta’s absenteeism, sparking outrage in the education department. Verma, refusing to comply, allegedly attacked Singh with a belt in his office, throwing papers and ripping documents, a scene captured on CCTV and widely circulated on social media. Police later arrested Verma. Avantika Gupta, whose prolonged absence from August 21 to September 20 was noted by students, has also been suspended and her salary withheld. The incident has raised serious questions about accountability at the district’s highest education level. A departmental inquiry into Singh’s conduct is underway, with senior officials closely monitoring the proceedings. Telangana Shocker: Teacher Drags Student, Brutally Thrashes Him in Gollagudem, Parents Demand Action After Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Sitapur BSA Akhilesh Pratap Singh Suspended for Pressuring Principal Brijendra Kumar Verma to Mark Teacher Avantika Gupta Present

School Headmaster Brijendra Kumar Verma was arrested after the incident but the students and the villagers protested outside the school against his arrest. They also raised slogans against the Female Teacher Avantika Gupta and the BSA. pic.twitter.com/XyTTJLGKhi — NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs (@NCMIndiaa) September 25, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)