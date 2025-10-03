A shocking incident unfolded in Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh, as an RSS worker collapsed and died while playing the drum during a march commemorating the organisation’s centenary celebrations. The volunteer, identified as Ankit Singh, suddenly lost balance and fell face down while marching, leaving fellow participants in shock. Other volunteers immediately rushed him to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The incident occurred during the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s Shatabdi Path Sanchalan. A disturbing video of the moment has surfaced on social media, showing Ankit collapsing mid-march. Sudden Deaths in India: 100 of 175 People Died of Heart Attack Daily in 2023, Say NCRB Report.

RSS Worker Dies Suddenly While Playing Drum in Sitapur (Viewer Discretion Required)

An RSS worker playing drum during procession taken out in UP's Sitapur to commemorate centenary year celebrations collapsed and died. pic.twitter.com/vYRQOM4M4z — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) October 3, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Piyush Rai), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)