A bizarre incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur, where a man claimed that his wife turns into a snake at night. According to a report in NDTV, the man, identified as Meraj, approached the District Magistrate seeking protection from his wife, Naseemun. It is reported that during the Samadhan Diwas, Meraj explained his troubles to the District Magistrate and said, "Sir, my wife turns into a snake at night and scares me." The man also told the DM that his wife turns into a snake at night" (Meri Patni Raat Me Nagin Ban Jati Hai). Sudden Death in Sitapur: RSS Worker Playing Drum Collapses and Dies During March in Uttar Pradesh, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Sitapur Man Claims His Wife Turns Into Snake at Night

‘मेरी पत्नी रात में नागिन बनकर काटने को दौड़ती है..’ उत्तर प्रदेश के सीतापुर में एक अजब-गजब मामला सामने आया है. यहां एक मेराज नाम के शख्स ने अपनी पत्नी नसीमुन से खुद को बचाने की गुहार लगाई. समाधान दिवस के मौके पर जिलाधिकारी को अपनी परेशानी बताते हुए कहा, "साहब, मेरी पत्नी रात… pic.twitter.com/yqENE18WLF — NDTV India (@ndtvindia) October 6, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.

