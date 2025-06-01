In a tragic incident, a 40-year-old man died by suicide after consuming a poisonous substance at his home in Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh. Moments before his death, the deceased, Pintu, recorded a video alleging brutal assault by his cousins and brother-in-law over a money dispute. Recalling the assault on the video, Pintu named his relatives Pankaj, Anil, Gyanu, and Ramsharan, all of whom had assaulted him in Ludhiana, Punjab, where he worked as a labourer, and held them responsible for his mental distress. Although the deceased had returned to his village on May 29 for medical treatment, he consumed poison and died by suicide on May 31. Moradabad: Woman Dies by Suicide, Blames In-Laws in Final Video Before Hanging Herself in Uttar Pradesh.

Man Dies by Suicide in Sitapur After Naming Relatives in Video

रोज़ इस तरह के मामले आ रहे हैं. लोग अपनी जान देने से पहले वीडियो बना रहे हैं और फिर ख़ुद को खत्म कर ले रहे हैं. अब यूपी के सीतापुर में इस युवक ने आत्महत्या करने से पहले वीडियो बनाई, फिर जान दे दी. यह युवक बता रहा है कि किस तरह इसे बेरहमी के साथ मारा पिटा गया है. pic.twitter.com/XdQ23G9eQ3 — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) June 1, 2025

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

