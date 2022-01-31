Congress Leader and MP Rahul Gandhi condemned the assault and gang-rape of a 20-year-old woman that took place on January 26 in Kasturba Nagar in Delhi. In a tweet, the Congress leader said that the incident exposes a very disturbing face of our society. "This shameful fact needs to be acknowledged and called out," he added.

Check Tweet:

The video of a 20-year-old woman being brutally beaten up exposes a very disturbing face of our society. The bitter truth is that many Indians don’t consider women to be human. This shameful fact needs to be acknowledged and called out. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 31, 2022

