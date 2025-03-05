A local court in Lucknow has imposed an INR 200 fine on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for repeatedly failing to appear in a defamation case. The court has now directed him to be present on April 14. The case stems from a complaint filed by Nripendra Pandey, who alleged that Rahul Gandhi made derogatory remarks about Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, calling him "a servant of the British" and "a pension receiver." The matter remains under judicial proceedings, with the court emphasizing the need for Gandhi’s presence in the next hearing. Congress Leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi To Visit Gujarat on March 7-8 To Discuss Preparations for Next Assembly Elections.

Lucknow Court Penalises Rahul Gandhi for Absence in Savarkar Remark Case

यूपी : लखनऊ कोर्ट ने लगातार गैरहाजिर रहने पर राहुल गांधी पर 200 रुपए जुर्माना लगाया। 14 अप्रैल को कोर्ट में पेश होने का आदेश दिया। शिकायकर्ता नृपेंद्र पांडेय के अनुसार– राहुल गांधी ने वीर सावरकर को ‘अंग्रेजों का नौकर’ और ‘पेंशन लेने वाला’ कहा था। ये मामला कोर्ट में चल रहा है। pic.twitter.com/c2vJe23zCN — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) March 5, 2025

