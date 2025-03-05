New Delhi, March 5: Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, will be on a visit to Gujarat on March 7-8, wherein he will meet district and state-level party workers and party leaders of the state to discuss preparations for the next Assembly elections. Earlier in the day, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal reviewed the preparations for the All India Congress Committee Meeting in Ahmedabad, scheduled to be held on April 8-9.

He also visited the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Memorial in the city and paid homage to India's first Union Home Minister. "As part of the visit to review preparations for our AICC Meeting scheduled April 8-9, visited the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Memorial in Ahmedabad and paid homage to Sardar Patel, our great freedom fighter and stalwart Congressman who has forever been our guiding light," Venugopal posted on X.

According to a press release issued by the Congress, the Ahmedabad AICC meet will bring together AICC delegates from across the nation to deliberate on the challenges posed by the "anti-people policies" and the "relentless attack" on the Constitution and its values by the BJP while charting the party's future course of action.

The session will commence on April 8 with an extended Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, followed by the AICC Delegates' meeting on April 9. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will preside over both sessions, which will be attended by Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, all Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled states, national office bearers, senior party leaders, and other AICC delegates, said the Congress.

This AICC session is being convened as a continuation of the resolutions adopted at the Belagavi Extended CWC meeting (Nava Satyagraha Baithak), which commemorated the 100th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi's presidency at the 1924 INC session. "Recognising the urgent need to preserve, protect, and promote the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi, Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, and the Constitution, it was decided that between January 26 2025 and January 26 2026, the Indian National Congress will launch a massive, nationwide public outreach campaign called the Samvidhan Bachao Rashtriya Padayatra, along with an AICC session in Gujarat, the birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi, reaffirming our commitment to his ideals of truth, non-violence, and justice," the statement issued by Venugopal on February 23 said.

The upcoming AICC session will serve not only as a platform for crucial deliberations but also as a reaffirmation of the Congress Party's collective resolve to address the concerns of the common people and present a strong alternative vision for the nation, the statement added.

