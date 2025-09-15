Chandigarh, September 15: Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, visited flood-affected areas of Punjab on Monday. In a post on X, Congress mentioned that Gandhi interacted with the affected families in the flood-hit areas of Punjab and took stock of the relief efforts. During his visit, the Lok Sabha LoP also met the farmers, who were affected by the severe floods in Gurdaspur.

"Leader of Opposition Shri @RahulGandhi met with the affected families in the flood-hit areas of Punjab and took stock of the relief efforts. The devastating floods in Punjab have ruined the lives of thousands of people. The state has suffered heavy losses in lives and property, and people are forced to live in relief camps," the party posted on X. "The situation is extremely dire. In such difficult times, every Congress worker stands with Punjab. We appeal to all to provide every possible help to the flood-affected families. We must come together to overcome this disaster," the Congress wrote. Mahila Congress Foundation Day 2025: Rahul Gandhi, Party President Mallikarjun Kharge, Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu Extend Greetings.

During his visit, Congress leader Pargat Singh asserted that Rahul Gandhi understands the pain of Punjab properly. "Rahul ji understands Punjab's pain very well. He will be visiting affected areas in Ajnala, where he will pay obeisance in a gurudwara and then interact with the affected farmers, workers and locals..." Singh told reporters. While talking about the Punjab floods, Singh also questioned where the SDRF fund, which was worth Rs 1200 crore, was spent. "No one is talking about the Rs 1200 crore SDRF fund meant for the state and how it was spent...We should focus on helping people who have lost their property and belongings..." added Singh.

Meanwhile, praising Rahul Gandhi, ex-MLA Navjot Kaur Sidhu asserted that the visit of Rahul Gandhi is a huge motivation to the Punjab party workers. "This is a huge motivation...He is the biggest leader for us, and he kept instructing us to keep doing 'sewa'. The work we are doing on the ground level will motivate others who are sitting at home, When you are noticed by a senior leader, it gives you a lot of motivation to work more..." Sidhu told reporters.

But she also questioned the state's ruling government, saying that the authorities allowed the construction of houses near the river. She also declared that those who released water at one go should be punished. "What about the preparedness of the state (for disasters)? Why did you (the government) allow the construction of houses near the rivers? Those who released water at one go should be punished?..." Sidhu said. Issue in Manipur Ongoing for Long, Good PM Modi Going Now: Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi Meets Farmers, Who Were Affected by Floods in Gurdaspur

बाढ़ ने पंजाब में भीषण तबाही मचाई है। आज घोनेवाल में गांववासियों से मिला - उजड़े आशियाने, बर्बाद खेत, बिखरी ज़िंदगियां। दर्द आंखों में साफ दिखता है, मगर हौसला अटूट है। राज्य और केंद्र सरकार दोनों हर हाल में ये सुनिश्चित करें कि राहत पैकेज और मुआवज़ा बिना देरी पीड़ितों के हाथों… pic.twitter.com/f1nUxJ945S — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 15, 2025

This is shocking. Rahul Gandhi was stopped by Punjab Police from visiting the flood affected villages of Punjab, of course under instructions of AAP Government. They are playing by the handbook of BJP pic.twitter.com/yyyAUM708f — Voice of RG (@VoiceofRG) September 15, 2025

#WATCH | Punjab: Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi visits flood-affected areas in the state and interacts with villagers in Gurdaspur. pic.twitter.com/3IVMGwNOqO — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2025

Meanwhile, according to the latest flood report,1,98,525 hectares of total crop area have been affected in Punjab with major losses reported in Gurdaspur (40,169 hectares), Patiala (17,690 hectares), Tarn Taran (12,828 hectares), Fazilka (25,182 hectares), Ferozepur (17,257 hectares) and Kapurthala (17,574 hectares), etc. According to Punjab Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management Minister Hardeep Singh, the total death toll due to floods in Punjab has reached 56 across the state to date.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)