Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi visited the Golden Temple in Punjab's Amritsar today, November 18. A video shared by news agency ANI shows Rahul Gandhi offering "Sewa" at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. In the viral clip, Rahul Gandhi is seen handing bowls of water to devotees. As the video moves further, the Congress leader is seen speaking with a child who is seen hiding his face. Rahul Gandhi Mocks BJP’s Slogan ‘Ek Rahenge Toh Safe Rahenge’, Says ‘If PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Ambani Are Ek, Then They Are Safe’.

Rahul Gandhi Offers 'Sewa' at Golden Temple in Punjab

#WATCH | Punjab: Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi offers 'Sewa' at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. pic.twitter.com/ZHZiXKruaV — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2024

