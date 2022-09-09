The Congress has hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for taking a potshot at Rahul Gandhi, who is on a ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, over the cost of his t-shirt. Rahul Gandhi wore a Burberry t-shirt that reportedly costs over Rs 41,000 and found himself at the receiving end of the BJP’s attack over the expensive piece of clothing. The Congress in it's reply said that “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s suit costs Rs 10 lakh.” The Congress hitting back to BJP's dig in a tweet in Hindi wrote, "Hey... are you scared? Seeing the crowd gathered in India Jodo Yatra. Talk about the issue... Speak on unemployment and inflation. If we have to discuss the rest of the clothes, then Modi ji's suit of 10 lakhs and glasses of 1.5 lakhs will be also discussed.“ Rahul Gandhi’s Burberry Polo T-Shirt of 41 Thousand Rupees Catches BJP’s Attention, View Tweet

Check Tweet:

अरे... घबरा गए क्या? भारत जोड़ो यात्रा में उमड़े जनसैलाब को देखकर। मुद्दे की बात करो... बेरोजगारी और महंगाई पर बोलो। बाकी कपड़ों पर चर्चा करनी है तो मोदी जी के 10 लाख के सूट और 1.5 लाख के चश्मे तक बात जाएगी। बताओ करनी है? @BJP4India https://t.co/tha3pm9RYc — Congress (@INCIndia) September 9, 2022

