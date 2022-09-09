Congress scion Rahul Gandhi seems to be a huge Burberry fan. The 52-year-old, who has kicked off 'Bharat Jodo Yatra,' a campaign march to unite India, was spotted donning a white Polo T-shirt from the British fashion company. This caught the eyes of the ruling and Congress' main rival party, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). They tweeted a photo of Rahul Gandhi along with the price of this T-shirt, roughly over 41 thousand rupees. This is not the first time the Congress leader has made his rivals go into an overactive mode with his fashion statement. Earlier, he was in the news for wearing a 70 thousand puffer jacket, also from Burberry! Maybach or Retro Buffalo Horn Glasses? Twitterati Divided on Which Brand of Sunglasses PM Narendra Modi Wore Watching Solar Eclipse.

Here's The Tweet Just In Case You Want to Know More About Rahul Gandhi's Polo T-Shirt!

