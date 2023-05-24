BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday opposed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's plea for a fresh passport before a Delhi Court. The development comes after the Congress leader approached the court after surrendering his diplomatic passport due to his disqualification as a Member of Parliament. Vaibhav Mehta, Gandhi's counsel informed the court that there are no criminal cases pending against him and therefore, he can be granted a no-objection certificate. However, the court posted the hearing on May 26. The matter has been posted on Friday for the filling of written submissions and the arguments of BJP leader Subramanian Swamy. Rahul Gandhi Moves Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court Seeks No Objection for Issuance of Fresh Ordinary Passport to Him.

Swamy Opposes Rahul Gandhi's Plea for Fresh Passport

