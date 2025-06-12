Raja Raghuvanshi was discovered near the scenic yet remote Wei Sawdong Falls. Investigators have now revealed that his wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, played an alleged role in the crime. According to preliminary reports, Sonam accompanied Raja to a secluded forested area near the falls, where they were soon joined by three other individuals. Authorities say the group killed Raja in cold blood and, with Sonam’s involvement, disposed of his body by throwing it into a deep gorge nearby. All four accused fled the scene immediately after the incident. The motive behind the murder is currently under investigation, with police exploring personal and financial angles. Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: How ‘Mangalsutra’ Clue Made Sonam Raghuvanshi a Prime Suspect.

Sonam Raghuvanshi Helped 3 Accused Throw Her Husband's Body Into Gorge

