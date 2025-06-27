A shocking incident of murder has come to light from Telangana, where a newly married woman and her lover have been arrested along with six others for killing her husband in the Gadwal district. The deceased, identified as Ganta Tejeshwar, was allegedly kidnapped and killed on June 17. Now, the latest developments revealed that the plan to kill Tejeshwar was hatched by V Tirumala Rao (35), who is said to be Ganta's wife, Aishwarya's lover. The duo roped a gang with promises of cash and favours to execute their plan. According to reports, Tejeswar's wife Aishwarya and her lover Rao planned to kill Ganta in the same manner Raja Raghuvanshi was killed by his wife Sonam Raghuvanshi during their Honeymoon in Meghalaya. The murder plot mirrored the Meghalaya honeymoon murder in which Sonam Raghuvanshi and her lover hatched a plan to kill her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi. It is also reported that Tirumala, who worked as a manager at Can Fin Homes Ltd in Kurnool, was in a relationship with Aishwarya, who worked as a sweeper at the same place. However, after Aishwary's family arranged her marriage to Tejeshwar in December last year, the duo decided to eliminate him. Telangana Shocker: Woman Murdered by Daughter and Boyfriend With Hammer for Dispute Over Marriage in Medchal-Malkajgiri District.

Woman, Her Lover Hire Contract Killers to Kill Her Husband in Telangana

