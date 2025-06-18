As the investigation into the sensational honeymoon murder of Raja Raghuvanshi continues, a video from his wife Sonam Raghuvanshi’s vidai (farewell) ceremony has gone viral. The video, which shows Sonam crying inconsolably and hugging a man during her farewell, was widely shared online with claims that she was embracing her alleged lover, Raj Kushwaha. However, some media reports claimed the man in the video is her brother and not Raj Kushwaha. Sonam, Kushwaha (20), and three of his associates, Vishal Chauhan, Akash Rajput, and Anand Kurmi, have been arrested in connection with Raja’s murder on May 23. Sonam has confessed to her role in the conspiracy, according to police. Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Crime Scene Reconstruction in Meghalaya’s Sohra Sheds More Light in Murder of Indore Husband by Wife Sonam Raghuvanshi.

Sonam Raghuvanshi 'Hugs' Raj Kushwaha During Her Vidai

Viral Video Shows Sonam Raghuvanshi 'Huggin' Raj Kushwaha During Her Vidai

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)