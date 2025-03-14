Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait met with an accident today, March 14. The accident occurred when a Nilgai collided with farmer leader Rakesh Tikait's car in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar. A video of the accident has also surfaced online. It is reported that Rakesh Tikait had a narrow escape as the airbag of his vehicle opened in time. UP Accident: 2 Burned to Death, 1 Injured After Car Crashes Into Tree in Muzaffarnagar.

Rakesh Tikait's Car Meets With Accident

