Muzaffarnagar, March 14: Two men were burned to death and another was seriously injured after their car caught fire following a collision with a tree here on Friday, police said. Firefighters dispatched to the spot on Bhokaheri-Baseda road in the Bhopa police station area extinguished the blaze in the CNG car, they said. Nadia Road Accident: 3 Kids Among 5 Killed After Toto E-Rickshaw Collides Head-On With Speeding 4-Wheeler in West Bengal.

Circle Officer Devvrat Bajpai said Mainpal (35) and Raju (30) died in the fire, while the injured person was rushed to a hospital for treatment. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)