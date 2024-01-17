Excitement is soaring high among people ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya scheduled to take place on January 22. Ram devotees from all corners of the country have been sending special gifts to the temple for the inauguration ceremony, while others are making unique things to mark the historic event. In an unique display of devotion a man in Hyderabad has crafted a car resembling Ayodhya Ram Temple.

Sudhakar Yadav, owner of Sudha Cars museum in Hyderabad surprised everyone with his latest design, a Ram Mandir car. He also displayed it in the annual exhibition Numaish, held in the city. The pictures and video of the car was shared on X, (formerly twitter). "Sudhakar Yadav, who owns Sudhacars Museum in Hyderabad, exhibits unique 'walkie car museums' that resemble everyday objects. Latest this time he made Sri Rama Mandir car. This he exhibited at Numaish", the post read. Ram Mandir Special: Hyderabad Man Prepares 1,265 Kg Laddu to Offer at Ram Temple in Ayodhya (Watch Video).

Unique Car Resembling Ayodhya Ram Temple Made in Hyderabad:

#Hyderabad man makes Sri #RamMandirCar Indian car designer Sudhakar Yadav, who owns #SudhaCars museum in #Hyderabad, the unique 'Wacky Car Museum’ displays that resemble everyday objects. This time he makes #SriRamMandir car, he will display at #Numaish .#AyodhyaRamTemple pic.twitter.com/2D9rAmYvgR — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) January 17, 2024

