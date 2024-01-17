In a unique display of devotion, a man from Hyderabad has crafted a massive Laddu, weighing 1265 kg, as an offering for the Ayodhya Ram Temple. The colossal sweet treat, adorned with saffron and green edible decorations, is set to be transported from Hyderabad to Ayodhya today in a specially designed refrigerated glass box. This grand gesture serves as a peaceful symbol of patriotism and religious devotion. Ram Mandir Special: Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Urges All Rambhakts To Make Short Videos, Share It With #ShriRamHomecoming; Here's Why.

Special Laddu For Ayodhya Ram Temple

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana: A man from Hyderabad prepares a Laddu weighing 1265 kg to offer at the Ayodhya Ram Temple. The laddu will be taken to Ayodhya from Hyderabad today in a refrigerated glass box. pic.twitter.com/JPricSOoHW — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2024

