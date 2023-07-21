Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra has issued the latest photographs of the construction work of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. The ground floor of the three-storey Ram Temple in Ayodhya is in its final stages. The Supreme Court ordered on November 9, 2019, that a Ram temple be erected on the location of the former Babri Masjid and that five acres be left aside for the construction of a mosque inside the district of Ayodhya. Ram Temple in Ayodhya Will Last One Thousand Years, Says Shri Ram Janmabhoomi General Secretary Champat Rai (Watch Video).

Ram Mandir in Ayodhya Latest Photos