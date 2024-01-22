Reliance Industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani, founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani, arrive at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to attend the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony. "Lord Ram is arriving today, January 22 will be Ram Diwali for the entire country," Mukesh Ambani said. "It is a historic day," Nita Ambani said upon arrival at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. Amit Shah Offers Prayers at Shri Laxmi Narayan Temple in Delhi Ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha in Ayodhya: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, January 22, 2024.

Mukesh Ambani Arrives At Venue With Wife Neeta Ambani

#WATCH | Reliance Industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani, founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani arrive at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to attend the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony "It is a historic day," says Nita Ambani "Lord Ram is… pic.twitter.com/iJPPNWTZS5 — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

