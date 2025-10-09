India fondly remembered industrial icon Ratan Tata on his first death anniversary on October 9, 2025, celebrating his unmatched contributions to nation-building and philanthropy. The former Tata Group chairman, who passed away in Mumbai at 86, remains revered for transforming the conglomerate into a global powerhouse with revenues exceeding USD 128 billion. Tributes poured in from across the country, with Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Pralhad Joshi among those honouring his legacy on social media. Born on December 28, 1937, Ratan Tata was the son of Naval Tata and Sonoo Commissariat, and was raised by his grandmother Lady Navajbai Tata, who instilled in him values of compassion and service. Even in his absence, Tata’s humility, vision, and humanitarian spirit continue to inspire generations. Ratan Tata Featured in Republic Day Parade 2025: Jharkhand Tableau Includes Bust of Late Industrialist To Pay Tributes to Him (See Photos and Videos).

Nitin Gadkari Pays Tributes To Ratan Tata

Humble homage to 🇮🇳 Padma Vibhushan Ratan Tata Ji on his death anniversary.🙏🏻#RatanTata pic.twitter.com/ogsmFYOLa5 — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) October 9, 2025

Pralhad Joshi Pays Tribute To Ratan Tata

Remembering the visionary industrialist, philanthropist and Padma Vibhushan awardee Ratan Tata on his death anniversary. His leadership, humility and foresight transformed Indian industry. His legacy continues to inspire generations to dream big and serve the nation. ವಿಶ್ವಕಂಡ… pic.twitter.com/sQUY2Xc0Az — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) October 9, 2025

Nation Pays Tribute To Ratan Tata

Remembering "SIR NAVAL RATAN TATA" 1937-2024 In memory of a kind soul who inspired us all... pic.twitter.com/tTWy4JIk6o — Vijitha 💙 (@vijiviji96) October 9, 2025

A humble tribute to the timeless legend #RatanTata through Sand Art at Puri Beach in Odisha on his first death anniversary. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ERQaOSMTqT — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) October 9, 2025

Remembering this giant of a man. He epitomised decency and humanism. On his first death anniversary. Ratan N Tata. December 28, 1937 to October 9, 2024. @TataCompanies @tatatrusts pic.twitter.com/xaz2PIvfXr — SUHEL SETH (@Suhelseth) October 8, 2025

