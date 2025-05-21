Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) is under fire again after Awadhesh Kumar, a differently-abled patient from Nalanda, alleged that rats gnawed his toes while he slept in the orthopaedics ward. The incident occurred Saturday night, with blood discovered by his wife early Sunday. NMCH Superintendent Dr Rashmi Prasad confirmed a probe committee is investigating the matter. Initial claims suggest gangrene, but the rat-bite complaint is being taken seriously. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav shared a video of the patient and slammed Bihar’s healthcare system. NMCH has faced past controversies, including rats chewing patient limbs, AC wires, and rampant waterlogging. The health department previously suspended two nurses for negligence, highlighting the hospital’s chronic mismanagement. Bihar Shocker: Dead Man’s Eye Goes Missing At Nalanda Medical College and Hospital in Patna, Doctors Blame Rats (Watch Video).

Rat Bites Patient at NMCH

पटना के (NMCH) नालंदा मेडिकल कॉलेज अस्पताल में भर्ती दिव्यांग मरीज जो रात के समय गहरी नींद में थे तो उनके पैर की उंगलियों को चूहे ने कुतर दिया। इसी अस्पताल में बीते दिनों एक मृतक की आंख को चूहे ने कुतर दिया था लेकिन किसी पर अभी तक कोई कारवाई नहीं हुई। अंदरखाने RSS/BJP के CM… pic.twitter.com/Bej7YkjcXq — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) May 20, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)