The left eye of a deceased man, Fantush, went missing at Patna’s Nalanda Medical College and Hospital hours after his death on Saturday. Fantush, admitted on November 14 after being shot, underwent surgery and died on Friday night. His body remained on the ICU bed as a postmortem couldn’t be conducted at night. On Saturday morning, his family discovered the missing eye and alleged negligence, claiming a surgical blade was found nearby. Hospital staff suggested a rat may have gnawed at the eye. Dr. Vinod Kumar, the hospital superintendent, confirmed an investigation by a four-member team and vowed accountability. CCTV footage is under review to identify the cause, and police are continuing their investigation. Bihar: Railway Worker Gets Trapped Between Carriages As Train Accidentally Reverses During Decoupling at Barauni Junction, Crushed to Death; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Dead Man’s Eye Goes Missing at Patna Hospital

इस पोस्ट पर मंगल पांडे स्वास्थ्य मंत्री को टैग कीजिए। इस आदमी को गोली लगी, PMCH में इलाज कराने पहुँचा, वहाँ उसकी आँख निकाल ली गई। डॉक्टर साहब कहते हैं, “चूहा आँख खा गया।” चूहे ने आँख के बदले अमंगल तक कमीशन पहुँचा ही दिया होगा? pic.twitter.com/sJuaYfoVeQ — Priyanshu Kushwaha (@PriyanshuVoice) November 16, 2024

