The Indian Air Force (IAF) formed Baaz formation during the Republic Day Parade 2022. The formation comprised one Rafale, two Jaguar, two MiG-29 UPG and two Su-30 MI. The Defence Ministry tweeted the video of the formation. The ministry in a tweet said, "Cockpit view of #Baaz formation comprising 1 Rafale, 2 Jaguar, 2 MiG-29 UPG, 2 Su-30 MI ac in seven ac 'Arrowhead' formation flying at 300m AOL. #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav."

Here Is The Video:

Cockpit view of #Baaz formation comprising 1 Rafale, 2 Jaguar, 2 MiG-29 UPG, 2 Su-30 MI ac in seven ac 'Arrowhead' formation flying at 300m AOL. #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/53JEpxscgV — A. Bharat Bhushan Babu (@SpokespersonMoD) January 26, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)