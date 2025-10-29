Today, October 29, President and Supreme Commander of the Indian Armed Forces Droupadi Murmu completed a sortie in a Rafale fighter aircraft at Ambala Air Force Station in Haryana. Later, she shared pictures of her visit to the Air Force Station in Ambala. Of all the pictures, her photo with Squadron Leader Shivangi Singh caught everyone's attention. Wonder why? That's because during India's Operation Sindoor, the Pakistani media and influencers had falsely claimed that Squadron Leader Shivangi Singh's aircraft was shot down and she was captured as a prisoner of war. Sharing the picture of President Murmu with the IAF pilot, BJP leader Amit Malviya debunked Pakistan's propaganda. "The same officer whom Pakistani media and influencers falsely claimed was “captured” during Operation Sindoor," his post read. Notably, Droupadi Murmu became the first President of India to have taken a sortie in two fighter aircrafts of the Indian Air Force. Earlier, she took a sortie in a Sukhoi 30 MKI in 2023. President Droupadi Murmu Takes Sortie in Rafale Fighter Jet at Ambala Air Force Station, Group Captain Amit Gehani Pilots the Aircraft (Watch Video).

President Droupadi Murmu Takes Sortie in Rafale Fighter Jet

Amit Malviya Shares Picture of President Droupadi Murmu Posing With Squadron Leader Shivangi Singh

Talk about breaking glass ceilings? President Droupadi Murmu, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, took to the skies in a Rafale fighter jet, with none other than Sqn Ldr Shivangi Singh — the same officer whom Pakistani media and influencers falsely claimed was “captured”… pic.twitter.com/WaryJNDjkk — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) October 29, 2025

Droupadi Murmu Becomes First President To Take Sortie in 2 Fighter Aircrafts of the Indian Air Force

President Droupadi Murmu took a sortie in a Rafale aircraft at Air Force Station, Ambala, Haryana. She is the first President of India to take sortie in two fighter aircrafts of the Indian Air Force. Earlier, she took a sortie in Sukhoi 30 MKI in 2023. pic.twitter.com/Rvj1ebaCou — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 29, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of President of India). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)