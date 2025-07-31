A Waymo-operated Jaguar self-driving car collided with another autonomous vehicle near Phoenix Sky Harbour International Airport on July 30, 2025, between 3 PM and 4 PM, according to reports. Waymo confirmed the crash, stating that neither vehicle had passengers at the time. The company is investigating the cause and has pledged to provide updates as more information emerges. A video of the incident has also surfaced on social media, showing the crashed vehicles. Waymo Cars Worth Over USD 600,000 Each Destroyed and Set Ablaze by Rioters Amid Escalating Violence in Los Angeles (Watch Videos).

Waymo Crash at Phoenix Airport

Waymo Confirms Autonomous Vehicle Crash

