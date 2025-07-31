A Waymo-operated Jaguar self-driving car collided with another autonomous vehicle near Phoenix Sky Harbour International Airport on July 30, 2025, between 3 PM and 4 PM, according to reports. Waymo confirmed the crash, stating that neither vehicle had passengers at the time. The company is investigating the cause and has pledged to provide updates as more information emerges. A video of the incident has also surfaced on social media, showing the crashed vehicles. Waymo Cars Worth Over USD 600,000 Each Destroyed and Set Ablaze by Rioters Amid Escalating Violence in Los Angeles (Watch Videos).

Waymo Crash at Phoenix Airport

Waymo Crash at Phoenix Sky Harbor AirPort #waymocrash pic.twitter.com/RVqfZv0nQW — The Tumbleweed (@thetumbleweedX) July 30, 2025

Waymo Confirms Autonomous Vehicle Crash

Waymo has issued a statement regarding the accident involving two of its autonomous vehicles near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on July 30, 2025. According to the statement, Waymo confirmed that the collision occurred and that there were no passengers in either… — No Safe Words (@Cyber_Trailer) July 31, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)