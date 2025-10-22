A speeding Jaguar car crashed into multiple vehicles and pedestrians in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on October 19, leaving one dead and several injured. The deceased, identified as Pradeep Patel, an electrician, died on the spot, while four others, including two children, were hospitalised with serious injuries. CCTV footage of the incident, which quickly surfaced on social media, shows the car ploughing through traffic and pedestrians, causing chaos in the Rajrupur area. Reportedly that the driver, Rachit Madhyaan, from an influential business family, appeared heavily intoxicated and was later arrested from a private hospital in Lucknow after being rescued semi-conscious by police. Prayagraj Horror: Woman Cuts Off Brother-in-Law’s Private Parts After He Breaks Up With Her Sister in Uttar Pradesh, Case Registered.

Drunk Driver Arrested After Jaguar Crash in Prayagraj, Kills 1

The driver lying semi-unconsious was rescued by the police. An ambulance was arranged and the driver was sent to hospital. pic.twitter.com/CmI5f55EBa — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) October 22, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Piyush Rai), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

