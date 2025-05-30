A rhinoceros charged at a safari vehicle in the Salbari range of Assam’s Manas National Park on Thursday, sparking panic among tourists. A viral video shows the rhino walking toward the path where the jeep had stopped and repeatedly attempting to overturn it. Fortunately, the tourists inside the vehicle escaped without injuries. Moments later, a few men are seen scaring the rhino away. Forest officials confirmed the incident and stated that measures are being taken to prevent similar encounters in the future. The video has drawn widespread attention on social media. Rhino Attack in Assam: Woman, Daughter Escape Attack by Rhino During Safari in Kaziranga National Park.

Rhino Charges at Safari Jeep in Assam’s Manas National Park

In Manas National Park in Assam, this furious rhino has attacked a tourist vehicle no less than five times. Each day, rhino charges at the mere sight of humans. The reason behind its anger toward people remains a mystery. pic.twitter.com/mE3V6TT04z — Nandan Pratim Sharma Bordoloi (@NANDANPRATIM) May 29, 2025

