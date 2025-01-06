Kaziranga, January 6: A woman and her daughter had a close shave from being attacked by a rhino during a vehicle safari in Assam's Kaziranga National Park (KNP), an official said on Monday. The girl fell from the open vehicle while they were taking a safari inside the Bagori range of the KNP and her mother jumped out to pick her up on Sunday. A rhino waiting nearby was seen moving towards them in a video that has gone viral on social media. The driver, however, stopped the vehicle and the two climbed into it again. Rhino Attack in Assam: Biker Dies After Being Attacked by Rhino Near Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

The two were not injured but were taken for medical aid as they were in a state of shock for a while. The official pointed out that tourists should be careful while taking a safari inside the KNP. He urged all tourists to follow the rules strictly. The KNP is a UNESCO World Heritage site which is home to the greater one-horn rhinoceros.