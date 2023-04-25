It seems as if the rising temperatures and constant heatwave conditions across the country are leaving people helpless. A bizarre incident has come to light from Gujarat's Surat where commuters were allegedly seen getting stuck in the middle of the road with the asphalt used to make the roads melt. Pictures and videos of roads melting in Surat amid soaring temperatures have gone viral on social media. A few videos showed bike riders and other commuters struggling to push their vehicles or get the tar off their shoes. A few people were even seen leaving their shoes on the melting road. Reportedly, the incident is said to have taken place on April 11 evening on the asphalt road constructed from Chandrashekhar Bridge to Adajan Patiya in Surat. Video: Mud Comes Out From Drainage Pipes in Residential Society in Surat Due to Digging Work by Metro Department Officials.

Roads Melt in Surat Amid Rising Temperature?

Asphalt Used in Road Begins To Melt

