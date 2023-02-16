People in Vithhal Nagar in Surat’s Kapodra were shocked on to see mud mixed with foam coming out from drainage pipes in their homes on Monday. The video of the roads filled with sludge in Varaccha has surfaced on social media. The reason behind eruption of sludge in Vithalnagar society is being probed but it is assumed that the digging work for a tunnel in nearby area might have resulted in the incident. Leopard, Cat Get Stuck After Falling Into Well; Rescued by Forest Officials in Nashik (Watch Video).

Mud in Residential Society in Surat:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)