A gang of six armed criminals looted Suhagan Jewellers on Muzaffarpur-Hajipur Road in Turki Sakri at 2:53 PM Friday. Covering their faces with saffron cloth, they held customers and the shopkeeper at gunpoint, stealing INR 2.49 lakh in cash and Rs 13 lakh in jewelry. The attackers, aged 20–25, assaulted people before fleeing on Apache bikes toward Kudhani. CCTV footage captured the dramatic heist, sending shockwaves through the area. Two cloth scarves dropped during their escape became crucial clues. Police suspect the involvement of a notorious Vaishali-based gang and have launched raids in border areas. SIT and STF teams are investigating, making this the third major robbery in Sakri in recent weeks. Robbery Caught on Camera in Punjab: Robbers Hypnotise Woman Sitting Alone in Cosmetic Shop, Flee With 3 Gold Rings Worth Lakhs in Moga; Video Surfaces.

Robbery Caught on Camera in Muzaffarpur

बिहार की विधि व्यवस्था का आज फिर जनाजा निकालते हुए बेख़ौफ़ अपराधियों ने मुजफ्फरपुर में पिस्तौल की नोक पर दिनदहाड़े आभूषण दुकान से बड़ी लूट की। बिहार में पुलिस बदमाशों से डरी रहती है, अपराधी निडर रहते है और सरकार हर घटना पर बेशर्मी की चादर ओढ़े सोई रहती है। वैश्य वर्ग के… pic.twitter.com/JtrUVuToCZ — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) May 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)