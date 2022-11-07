In a shocking incident that took place on Uttar Pradesh, two unidentified armed assailants shot the owner of a jewellrry shop in Bulandshahr. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, the two men can be seen shooting the owner of the shop and holding the shopkeeper and customers at gun point. As the video moves further, the two men can be seen decamping with cash and jewellery. As per reports, the incident took place on November 3. The police is investigation the case and are still without any breakthrough. Video: Uttar Pradesh Police Personnel Rain Lathis on Women Protesting Over Vandalism of BR Ambedkar's Statue in Jalalpur.

Unidentified Armed Assailants Shoot Jewelry Shop Owner

In UP's Bulandshahr, two unidentified armed assailants shot the onwer, held shopkeeper, customers at gun point and decamped with cash and jewellery. The wild west UP at it again. Incident took place on Nov 3. Police still without breakthrough. @dgpup @PrashantK_IPS90 pic.twitter.com/RIHpbbGyFy — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) November 6, 2022

