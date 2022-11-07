In a shocking incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh, cops were seen blowing attacks and hitting women in the state. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, police officials can be seen hitting women with sticks as their brutality is captured on camera. As per reports, police resorted to violence as they said that the women threw stones at them first. The incident is from Jalalpur in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar district. As per reports, the women were protesting over the vandalism of a statue of BR Ambedkar that took place in the area recently. Andheri Gokhale Bridge Closes From Today: Mumbai Traffic Police Issue Advisory, Share Alternate Routes After BMC Declares Bridge Unsafe for Public Use; Check Complete Details Here.

Uttar Pradesh Policemen Rain Lathis on Women

#Video | UP Cops Rain Blows On Women, Police Say They Threw Stones pic.twitter.com/UKI7ybGy9m — NDTV (@ndtv) November 7, 2022

