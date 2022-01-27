A case has been registered against 400 unknown people after the students protesting against irregularities in Railway Recruitment Board's exam allegedly set fire a bogie of the Bhabua-Patna Intercity Express in Bihar's Gaya on Wednesday. The case registered against 400 people also includes the name of Patna's popular Khan Sir and also 5 other coaching operators. The case has been registered for obstructing the roadway, humiliating the policemen and sabotage. Bihar: Students Set Train on Fire While Protesting Against Irregularities in Railway Exam in Gaya (Watch Video).

#Patna: Case registered against 400 unknown people including 'Khan Sir' and 5 other coaching operators. Case has been registered for obstructing the roadway, humiliating the policemen and sabotage.#RRBNTPC_ https://t.co/3oseNAkXIN pic.twitter.com/Qb3UoP5pUV — Arvind Chauhan (@Arv_Ind_Chauhan) January 26, 2022

