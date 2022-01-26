Aspirants protesting against the alleged irregularities in Railway Recruitment Board’s exam allegedly set a train on fire earlier on Wednesday in Gaya. "Railway tracks were also damaged which are being repaired. Senior officers from Railways have reached the spot," said SSP Aditya Kumar.

