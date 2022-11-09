On Wednesday, Russia ordered its military to withdraw from Ukraine's Kherson city. The decision comes a few hours after Kirill Stremousov, Russian-installed deputy head of Ukraine's southern Kherson region died. According to reports, the Russian-installed deputy head of Ukraine's southern Kherson region died in a car accident. However, officials said that the cause of death has not been specified yet. India-Russia Relationship: EAM S Jaishankar Says ‘Would Like To Keep It Going’; Reaffirms Strong Ties With Moscow.

Russia Orders Its Military To Withdraw From Ukraine’s Kherson City

Russia orders its military to withdraw from Ukraine's Kherson city, reports AFP — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)