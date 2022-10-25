On Tuesday evening, the Indian Embassy in Ukraine's Kyiv issued an advisory to Indian Nationals in Ukraine. In its new advisory, the Indian embassy has asked its citizens to leave the war-torn country immediately by whatever means that is available. The advisory also stated that following its earlier advisory issued on October 19, some Indians have already left Ukraine. "In continuation of the advisory issued by the Embassy on 19th Oct, all Indian citizens in Ukraine are advised to immediately leave Ukraine by available means. Some Indian nationals have already left Ukraine pursuant to earlier advisory," the Indian embassy's advisory read. The embassy has also shared a few numbers where Indians can contact for any assistance in order to travel to the border. Iranian Drones in Ukraine Threaten Infrastructure but Cannot Influence the Outcome of War, Say Military Analysts.

Read the advisory here:

