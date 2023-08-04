Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday addressed the media for the first time after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in the 'Modi' surname remark defamation case. "Aaj nahi toh kal, kal nahi toh parson sachai ki jeet hoti hai. But my path is clear. I have clarity in my mind that what I have to do and what is my work," Rahul Gandhi said. He also thanked the people who helped him. "I also thank the people for their love and support," he added. After the Supreme Court stay on his conviction in the 'Modi surname' defamation case, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that his duty remains to protect the idea of India. Rahul Gandhi Will Be the ‘Baazigar’, Says Pawan Khera After Supreme Court Stays Conviction of Congress Leader in ‘Modi Surname Defamation’ Case (Watch Video).

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi on Supreme Court's Decision

#WATCH | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses the media for the first time after Supreme Court stayed his conviction in 'Modi' surname remark defamation case. He says, "Aaj nahi toh kal, kal nahi toh parson sachai ki jeet hoti hai. But my path is clear. I have clarity in my… pic.twitter.com/VN0XBtNGBJ — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2023

