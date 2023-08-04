Congress leader Pawan Khera on Friday reacted to the Supreme Court's decision on staying Rahul Gandhi's conviction in the 'Modi' surname remark defamation case. Welcoming the Supreme Court's decision, Khera said that they are filled with energy. "We had hoped for justice and justice has been done. Wait and watch, Rahul Gandhi will be the 'baazigar'. Truth will triumph," he said. The Congress leader further said that people's trust in the judiciary has strengthened today. Modi Surname Remark: Rahul Gandhi Gets Relief in 'Modi Surname Defamation' Case As Supreme Court Stays Conviction of Congress Leader.

Truth Will Triumph, Says Pawan Khera

#WATCH | "We are filled with energy. We had hoped for justice and justice has been done. Wait and watch, Rahul Gandhi will be the 'baazigar'. Truth will triumph...People's trust in judiciary has strengthened today," says Congress leader Pawan Khera on Supreme Court staying Rahul… pic.twitter.com/EdBvTSlWMs — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2023

