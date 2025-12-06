Every year, December 6 is observed as Mahaparinirvan Diwas in the country to commemorate the death anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. This year marks the 69th anniversary of the death of Babasaheb Ambedkar, as he was popularly known. Several leaders from across the political spectrum paid tribute to one of the most influential political leaders and social reformers on Mahaparinirvan Diwas. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, LoP Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah, and others paid tribute to Dr Ambedkar on his death anniversary. Dr Ambedkar was the chairman of the Constitution Drafting Committee, which was responsible for the framing of the Indian Constitution. Apart from that he was also a social reformer, jurist, and economist. Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2025: Date, History, Significance and All You Need To Know About Dr BR Ambedkar’s Death Anniversary.

President Murmu Pays Floral Tributes

 

PM Narendra Modi Pays Tributes To Dr BR Ambedkar

Rahul Gandhi Remembers Dr BR Ambedkar on His Death Anniversary

Amit Shah Pays Tributes to Dr Ambedkar

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Mahaparinirvan Diwas

Rajnath Singh Pays Tributes on Mahaparinirvan Diwas

