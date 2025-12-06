Every year, December 6 is observed as Mahaparinirvan Diwas in the country to commemorate the death anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. This year marks the 69th anniversary of the death of Babasaheb Ambedkar, as he was popularly known. Several leaders from across the political spectrum paid tribute to one of the most influential political leaders and social reformers on Mahaparinirvan Diwas. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, LoP Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah, and others paid tribute to Dr Ambedkar on his death anniversary. Dr Ambedkar was the chairman of the Constitution Drafting Committee, which was responsible for the framing of the Indian Constitution. Apart from that he was also a social reformer, jurist, and economist. Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2025: Date, History, Significance and All You Need To Know About Dr BR Ambedkar’s Death Anniversary.

President Murmu Pays Floral Tributes

President Droupadi Murmu paid floral tributes to Babasaheb Dr B.R. Ambedkar on his Mahaparinirvan Diwas at Parliament House premises, New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/nNtvmcKoSD — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 6, 2025

PM Narendra Modi Pays Tributes To Dr BR Ambedkar

Remembering Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas. His visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to justice, equality and constitutionalism continue to guide our national journey. He inspired generations to uphold human dignity and strengthen democratic values. May… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 6, 2025

Rahul Gandhi Remembers Dr BR Ambedkar on His Death Anniversary

Humble tributes to Babasaheb Ambedkar on his Mahaparinirvan Diwas. His timeless legacy of equality, justice and human dignity strengthens my resolve to defend the Constitution and inspires our collective struggle for a more inclusive, compassionate India. pic.twitter.com/TlDNqHDIBT — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 6, 2025

Amit Shah Pays Tributes to Dr Ambedkar

शिक्षा को सामाजिक परिवर्तन का मूल मंत्र मानने वाले, देश के संविधान-शिल्पी बाबासाहेब डॉ. भीमराव अंबेडकर जी ने श्रमिकों, किसानों और कमजोर वर्गों को अधिकार देकर सामाजिक न्याय का सर्वोच्च आदर्श स्थापित किया। समता और बंधुता के आधार पर सशक्त भारत की नींव रखने वाले बाबासाहेब ने… pic.twitter.com/iEkRBvOKbW — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 6, 2025

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Mahaparinirvan Diwas

स्वतंत्र भारत के पहले क़ानून मंत्री, प्रसिद्ध वकील, राजनेता और संविधान निर्माता बाबासाहेब डॉ भीमराव अंबेडकर जी के महापरिनिर्वाण दिवस पर उन्हें सादर नमन। बाबासाहेब ने देश में स्वतंत्रता, समता, न्याय और बंधुत्व के विचार को आगे बढ़ाया और संविधान के माध्यम से शोषितों, वंचितों समेत… pic.twitter.com/qVp3373pm6 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) December 6, 2025

Rajnath Singh Pays Tributes on Mahaparinirvan Diwas

बाबासाहेब अम्बेडकर जी की पुण्यतिथि के अवसर पर मैं उन्हें अपनी विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करता हूँ। उनका जीवन और विचार हम सभी के लिए प्रेरणा है। स्वतंत्र भारत के निर्माण में जो उनका योगदान रहा है, वह अविस्मरणीय है। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 6, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of PM Narendra Modi). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)