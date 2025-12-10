The Lok Sabha, the lower house of Parliament, on Wednesday, December 10, saw a heated exchange between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi during the debate on electoral reforms and "SIR" (Special Intensive Revision) exercise across the country. Rahul Gandhi interrupted Amit Shah during his speech, where the Home Minister was giving a rebuttal to "Vote Chori" allegations. Gandhi then went on to challenge the home minister to a debate over his press conference. "Let us have a debate on my press conference. Very good idea. Amit Shah, I challenge you to have a debate on my press conferences," Gandhi said. Shah responded angrily that Rahul does not have the right to decide the order of his speech, adding that the Congress leader must learn to be patient. "Parliament won't function as per your wish. I'll decide my order of speech," Shah retorted. How Many Times Did Rahul Gandhi Travel Abroad in 2025 and Why?

Rahul Gandhi vs Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

#WATCH | "...Let's have a debate on my press conference. Amit Shah ji, I challenge you to have a debate on the 3 PCs," LoP Rahul Gandhi interjects HM Shah's speech on electoral reforms HM retorts, "...Parliament won't function as per your wish. I'll decide my order of… pic.twitter.com/8lpiUFaneg — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)