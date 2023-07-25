Troubles continue to pile for Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government as sacked minister Rajendra Gudha now wants a drug test on Congress leaders, including himself. Gudha asserted that he would expose the 'corruption' within the state's Congress administration. "I demand that DNA and drug tests be done on all of the Congress leaders, including me", he said while talking to media on Tuesday. This comes after the suspension of Gudha and BJP MLA Madan Dilawar from the state assembly for 'unruly behaviour' on Monday. Rajendra Singh Gudha Breaks Down After Being Removed From Rajasthan Assembly, Says 'Congress Leaders Attacked and Kicked Me' (Watch Video).

Sacked Rajasthan Minister Demands DNA and Narco Test of State Party Leaders

#WATCH | Sacked Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha, says "I demand that DNA test and Narco test of the Congress leaders should be conducted, including me" (24.07.2023) pic.twitter.com/C0OckD6pOo — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 25, 2023

