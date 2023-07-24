Former Rajasthan Minister Rajendra Singh Gudha was denied entry into the Rajasthan Assembly following his removal from Ashok Gehlot's cabinet. Emotionally distraught, Gudha claimed that around 50 people attacked him, including Congress leaders, who dragged him out of the assembly. Gudha also alleged that the Chairman of the Rajasthan Assembly did not allow him to speak either. He questioned the allegations against him, expressing confusion over his removal and demanding to know his fault. Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: CM Ashok Gehlot-Led Congress Government Announces to Give Ads to Social Media Influencers With Over 10,000 Followers.

Ex-Rajasthan Minister Rajendra Singh Gudha Alleges Attack

#WATCH | Former Rajasthan Minister Rajendra Singh Gudha, says "Around 50 people attacked me, punched me, kicked me and Congress leaders dragged me out of the Assembly. The Chairman of the Rajasthan Assembly did not even allow me to speak. There were allegations against me that I… pic.twitter.com/YamjvHUcCO — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 24, 2023

