Several youths from Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur have sparked concern on social media after videos of them sitting on the roof of a moving car for Instagram Reels. The videos show youths sitting on the roof of an SUV and sticking out of a car's window as several bikers surround them. The incident occurred on the Delhi Yamunotri Highway in the Rampur Maniharan area. The Uttar Pradesh Police took cognisance of the viral videos. "In this matter the concerned have been directed to take necessary action as per rules," the Saharanpur Police said. Meerut: Man Drives Thar SUV at High Speed To Deliberately Spread Dust Collected on Vehicle's Roof, Police Respond to Viral Video.

Saharanpur Car Stunt Video

प्रकरण में सम्बन्धित को नियमानुसार आवश्यक कार्यवाही हेतु निर्देशित किया गया है। — Saharanpur Police (@saharanpurpol) February 1, 2025

