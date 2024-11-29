In a bizarre incident in Uttar Pradesh, a man was seen performing stunt with his Thar car after placing mud on the SUV. The incident is said to have taken place in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. In the viral clip, a man is seen putting mud on the roof of his SUV in Meerut. As the video moves further, the man is seen driving his Thar SUV at high speed on the street of Uttar Pradesh as he deliberately spreads dust collected on his four-wheeler. Soon after the incident came to light, the police cognisance of the video and said that the traffic police was directed to take necessary action. Meerut: Man Beaten, Urinated on Camera Last Year, Dies After Having Drinking Session at Hotel in Uttar Pradesh.

Man Throws Mud on SUV in Meerut

Police Respond After Viral Video Surfaces

यातायात पुलिस को आवश्यक कार्यवाही हेतु निर्देशित किया गया। — MEERUT POLICE (@meerutpolice) November 29, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)