In a shocking incident, a man in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur ran a tractor over his brother on Thursday, March 28, after a fallout over a land dispute. The incident was caught on a nearby installed CCTV camera. The video shows the accused ramming his brother with a tractor. Reportedly, there was a long-standing land dispute between them. A case has been filed against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Kills Younger Brother Over Trivial Dispute in Lucknow’s Nishatganj Area.

Man Runs Tractor Over Brother on Land Dispute

प्रकरण में थाना गागलहेड़ी क्षेत्र में सगे भाई ने अपने भाई पर हमला किया है, जिसमें घायल की तहरीर पर गम्भीर धाराओं में मुकदमा दर्ज किया गया है। — Saharanpur Police (@saharanpurpol) March 29, 2024

