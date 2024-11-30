The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has filed a legal affidavit in Sambhal Court, accusing the mosque committee of obstructing its work at Jama Masjid, a protected monument. In the affidavit, the ASI claims that it has faced significant interference from the mosque committee, making it difficult for them to carry out necessary inspections and preservation activities at the site. The ASI has protected Jama Masjid, located in Sambhal, since 1920. The agency is responsible for maintaining and preserving such historic sites. However, the ASI asserts that the mosque committee's actions have hindered their efforts, preventing them from fulfilling their duty to ensure the proper care and maintenance of the structure. The ASI's affidavit elaborates that repeated attempts to conduct inspections and restoration work have been met with resistance from the mosque authorities. The organization emphasised the importance of adhering to regulations to preserve the integrity of the monument, given its historical significance. Sambhal Shahi Jama Masjid Row: AIMPLB Expresses Concern Over Recent Claims on Mosques, Dargah’s in Courts Across Country, Urges Supreme Court to Stop 'Temple-Mosque' Dispute Petitions.

ASI Accuses Jama Masjid Committee of Hindering Inspections and Preservation Efforts

In a legal affidavit filed in Sambhal Court, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has accused the mosque committee of obstructing their work. The ASI stated that Jama Masjid, a protected monument since 1920, has been difficult to inspect due to interference from the mosque… pic.twitter.com/EStVXqdOKW — IANS (@ians_india) November 30, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)