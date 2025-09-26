A man, Nishu, who carried out an acid attack on teacher Bhavana weeks before her wedding, was arrested following a police encounter. A video surfaced on social media showing him pleading for forgiveness with Sambhal SP with folded hands while receiving treatment. Police recovered evidence from the accused, who allegedly threw acid while riding a two-wheeler as the teacher returned home from school. The attack is believed to be linked to a failed marriage proposal between Nishu’s sister and the teacher’s fiancé, an army officer. Bhavana’s wedding is scheduled in two months, and authorities confirmed Nishu is now in custody. Sambhal Horror: Woman Cuts Off Husband’s Private Parts, Drinks Acid Moments Later Amid Dowry Torture in UP.

Acid Attack Accused Pleads for Forgiveness With Folded Hands After Police Encounter in Sambha

संभल में टीचर भावना पर एसिड अटैक करने वाले नीशू को पुलिस एनकाउंटर में गोली लगी है। नीशू ने माफी मांगी, लेकिन SP कृष्ण बिश्नोई ने कहा– "अब हाथ जोड़ने से कुछ नहीं होगा, ऊपर वाला न्याय देगा" टीचर की शादी 2 महीने बाद फौजी से होनी है। पहले उसी फौजी से नीशू की बहन की शादी की बात चल… pic.twitter.com/3TBLPNA6MT — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) September 26, 2025

Sambhal Police Arrest Acid Attack Accused After Encounter

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Sambhal Police). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)